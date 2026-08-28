Assam College Principals’ Council extends support to flood-affected colleges

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Demonstrating solidarity with educational institutions affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam, the Assam College Principals’ Council (ACPC) visited several severely affected colleges in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts and extended financial assistance to support their recovery.

The ACPC delegation visited Sivasagar Commerce College, Sivasagar Girls’ College, Bir Lachit Borphukan College, Swahid Maniram Dewan College at Charing, Jaji Hemnath Sarma College, Nazira College, and Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College at Titabor. During the visits, the delegation interacted with the college authorities, expressed solidarity with the flood-affected institutions and extended financial assistance to the best of its capacity to encourage their restoration and revival.

Earlier, the ACPC had also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts. The delegation included ACPC President and Principal of SB Deorah College, Dr Dharmendra Nath; General Secretary and Principal of Rangapara College (Autonomous), Dr Ranjan Kalita; Vice-President and Principal of Goalpara College (Autonomous), Dr Subhash Barman; Treasurer and Principal of Habraghat College, Dr Montu Das; ACPC member and Principal of Moridhal College (Autonomous), Dr Dipen Saikia; Joint Secretary and Principal of KRB College, Dr Chandrama Goswami; Vice-President and Principal of LTK College, Dr Bubul Saikia; Principal of Sivasagar Commerce College, Dr Soumar Jyoti Mahanta; Principal of Ghanakanta Bora College, Dr Ranjit Gam; and Vice-President and Principal of Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya (Autonomous), Dr Dulen Saikia.

Also Read: Assam: Rani residents extend humanitarian support to flood-affected families in Sivasagar