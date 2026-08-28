Assam: Rani residents extend humanitarian support to flood-affected families in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a commendable gesture of humanity and solidarity, residents of the greater Rani area in Kamrup district came forward to extend assistance to economically vulnerable families affected by the devastating floods that struck the region on July 19.

Responding to the responsibility entrusted to them by the people of Rani, a five-member team comprising social workers Babul Rabha, Robin Daimari, Dipak Boro, Monoranjan Das Boro, and Ranjit Boro visited Betbari in Sivasagar district and distributed relief materials among some of the most financially disadvantaged flood-affected families. The team was assisted by social workers of Sivasagar, Ghana Gogoi and Rupraj Boruah. With the active cooperation and support of the residents of Rani, the team provided modest financial assistance along with clothes and essential items to the affected families. Ghana Gogoi stated that though limited in scale, the gesture provided much-needed support to people struggling to recover from the severe impact of the floods.

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