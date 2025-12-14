Assam: Combine harvester burns in the middle of paddy field in Metera Gaon

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation continues to prevail in and around the Sootea area when the news of the burning of a combine harvester machine in the middle of Metera Gaon paddy field reached among the common people this afternoon while panic gripped other paddy reapers who were working near the machine. According to information, the combine harvester, a paddy harvesting machine which was deployed at Metera Gaon paddy field, sparked fire and suddenly a massive fire engulfed the entire machine made by a Chinese GAM company. The fire of the machine spread to the nearby paddy field while the farmers doused the fire from expansion but failed to douse the fire of the machine. The local residents informed the fire brigade but the fire brigade vehicle could not reach the site due to unavailability of easy access. The fire broke out due to technical issues, informed one of the owner of the machine. No person sustained any injury during the incident, informed local residents. It is pertinent to mention here that a youth from Sootea has hired the machine from rent to harvest the paddy of the entire area.

