Assam: Combined annual training camp of NCC underway at Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-30 of 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur Group, currently underway at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bishwanath since 25 May 2026, witnessed a highly enriching interaction with troops of the Blazing Swords Division on Saturday.

As part of the programme, Army personnel conducted a comprehensive training and orientation session for NCC cadets attending the camp. The activities included an Introduction to Modern Weapon Systems and Drone Technology, a presentation on Operation Sindoor, leadership development sessions, and practical demonstrations on Hand-to-Hand Combat techniques.

The interaction provided cadets with valuable insights into contemporary military capabilities, emerging technologies in warfare, and the importance of leadership, discipline, and physical fitness in military and civilian life.

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