Amid prevailing security situation, 132 NCC cadets stranded in Manipur airlifted to Assam

IMPHAL: In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, 132 NCC cadets were evacuated to Guwahati and Jorhat in Assam by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday, officials said.

A senior official said that in the true spirit of jointmanship and commitment towards the safety and welfare of youths, 132 NCC cadets who attended the NCC North Eastern Region (NER) Flying Camp in Imphal from May 11 to May 20, 2026, are undergoing emergency evacuation to Guwahati and Jorhat by the IAF amid the prevailing security situation and restrictions on road movement in Manipur.

“The evacuation has been planned by the NCC NER Directorate in consultation with the Headquarters Director General NCC and in coordination with the Headquarters Eastern Air Command,” the official said. He said that the swift and timely action ensured that the cadets safely reached their destinations in time for their examinations, bringing immense relief and happiness to their parents and family members.

“The NCC cadets have also conveyed their heartfelt gratitude for the care, support and timely assistance extended to them. Special thanks have been extended to the Defence Minister, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force for their unwavering support,” the official added.

In a post on its X handle, the NCC Directorate North Eastern Region said: “Safe, united and resilient! NCC cadets from the Northeast expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Defence, IAF and NCC Directorate for the swift airlift operation carried out during challenging circumstances in Manipur.” “The successful evacuation reflects the spirit of teamwork, care and unwavering commitment towards cadet welfare and national unity,” the post added. In another post, the NCC Directorate North Eastern Region said: “The Indian Air Force provided timely airlift assistance to NCC cadets stranded in Imphal after the completion of the Air Wing NCC Camp on May 20, 2026.” It stated that in view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, cadets from Jorhat and Guwahati were unable to travel back home by road.

“The IAF conducted a special airlift operation on May 23 comprising three AN-32 aircraft, evacuating 60 cadets to Jorhat and 72 cadets to Guwahati. (IANS)

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