Guwahati: Assam observed Lachit Divas 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, commemorating the 404th birth anniversary of Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan with statewide programmes and official tributes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honoured the historical leader, while commemorative events took place in Guwahati and Jorhat.

Lachit Divas commemorates the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the Ahom commander remembered for his role in defending Assam against Mughal forces.

Born on November 24, 1622, Borphukan died on April 25, 1672. The 2026 observance marks 404 years since his birth.

The Assam government included Lachit Divas in its 2026 holiday calendar, listing November 24 as a holiday alongside Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

The annual observance honours Borphukan's leadership during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, fought on the Brahmaputra River. His victory against the Mughal army led by Raja Ram Singh I halted Mughal expansion into Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a tribute to Lachit Borphukan through an official post on X, recognizing the commander's courage, determination and commitment to protecting Assam.

Modi wrote, "On Lachit Diwas, we pay tribute to the great Lachit Borphukan, whose courage and determination helped protect Assam. His remarkable leadership and devotion to the people continue to inspire generations, also reminding us of the strength and spirit of Assam."

The Prime Minister's message highlighted Borphukan's enduring influence and his contribution to Assam's history.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the Ahom commander, reaffirming the state government's commitment to preserving his legacy. The Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend the Guwahati commemorative programme as its Chief Guest.

The state government's memorial initiatives and educational efforts form part of the broader work to take Borphukan's history to audiences beyond Assam.

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Assam (TYPA) also organised a two-day commemoration in Guwahati beginning Monday, November 23, and continuing on November 24. The programmes were scheduled at Jyoti Chitraban and Saraighat Rana Smritisaudh in Panbazar, Guwahati. Lachit Maidam in Jorhat was another key commemorative location.

The statewide observance brought the historical anniversary into focus across Assam, with official tributes and memorial activities.

The Saraighat Rana Smritisaudh in Panbazar, Guwahati, is among the memorial initiatives associated with preserving the commander's legacy.

The memorial complex covers 2.5 acres and lists the names of 132 warriors. It recognises the wider military contribution associated with the Battle of Saraighat.

The Lachit Maidam in Jorhat also forms part of Assam's memorial infrastructure dedicated to the Ahom commander.

Following the 400th birth anniversary celebrations in 2022, the Assam government expanded memorial initiatives at Jorhat and Panbazar.

The Assam government's efforts to preserve Borphukan's legacy extend beyond physical memorials. His history has also been incorporated into school curricula across multiple states.

His biographies have been translated into 23 Indian languages, making accounts of his life accessible to readers beyond Assam.

Another recognition associated with his name is the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal, awarded annually by the National Defence Academy (NDA) since 1999.

The 2026 Lachit Divas observance therefore brings together historical remembrance, official tributes, memorial initiatives and educational efforts to preserve the legacy of one of Assam's most recognized historical commanders.