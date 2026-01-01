Assam: Commercial layer farm inaugurated at Gatanga village

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rupak Sarmah, the MLA of Nagaon Batadroba constituency, ceremonially inaugurated a new commercial layer farm at Gatanga village, on the outskirts of Nagaon town on Wednesday.

The layer farm titled 'Sona Egg' was set up by Kankan Bora, a motivated entrepreneur, a few months back. While addressing the occasion, MLA Sarmah said that under the bold leadership of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state had been providing tremendous platforms to the unemployed youth for attaining self-reliance. He also urged the unemployed youth to get involved in entrepreneurship for self-employment instead of waiting for government jobs. Following the inaugural session, a public feast was organized where hundreds of participants took part.

