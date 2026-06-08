Assam: Committee formed for Mangaldai College golden jubilee

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A public meeting held on June 6 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Autonomous Mangaldai College formed a celebration committee with Darrang-Udalguri parliamentarian Dilip Saikia as chief advisor; Mangaldai MLA and newly appointed Assam Cabinet minister Nilima Devi as president; Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi and former legislator Gurujyoti Das as joint working presidents; and college principal Dr Kamala Kanta Bora as secretary.

The meeting was held at the college auditorium under the chairmanship of Ramani Kanta Saharia, president of the College Governing Body. Darrang and Udalguri parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Assam Cabinet minister Nilima Devi, and Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, along with many distinguished personalities, educationists, and former students, attended the meeting. An atmosphere of enthusiasm, inspiration, and joy prevailed among the students, former students, and guests present at the meeting.

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