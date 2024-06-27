Assam: Community Comes Together for Paddy Plantation

JAMUGURIHAT: A large number of local people of Jamugurihat came together to continue the tradition of bhui or kothia plantation at the outset of the monsoons. Bhui and kothia are the local names for rice saplings in the state of Assam.

As a profound symbol of unity in Jamugurihat, collective rice plantation practices have endured for more than half a century among several villages of the region. The unity demonstrated by the rural society in the fields of Morisuti, located in the northern part of Jamugurihat, stands as a powerful sign of unity. Many women diligently plant the crop in the land together in the extensive fields of the area as they are being helped by a group of men doing the heavy lifting.

During the rainy season, agricultural activities begin across the Assamese rural society. The arrival of the rainy season has flooded the fields, marking the beginning of the bhui or kathia planting season. In the northern part of Jamugurihat, Adivasi and Bodo women have been working together in these fields for many years. At a time when communal activities are on the rise and traditions are diminishing in society, this collective practice has been a positive force for over 50 years, fostering unity and preserving the cherished traditions of Assamese rural society.

Previously, a sapling plantation programme, “Mission Green Highways” was implemented in Goalpara. Hundreds of saplings were planted on both sides of Makri’s fourlane road by the initiative of Goalpara photographic society in collaboration with Goalpara district forest division. Goalpara Sadar forest range officer Sasi Mohan Sinha and Goalpara district photography society president Benjamin Kaman inaugurated the plantation programme.

After this, hundreds of krishnachura, radhachura, ajar saplings were planted along the four-lane road of Makri. The sapling plantation programme was attended by Goalpara District Border Deputy Superintendent of Police, Forest Conservator-I Officer of Goalpara Sadar Forest Range Office Champak Baishya, Photography Society members and nature lover Sarang Rabha, budding social worker Anant Rabha, former panchayat member Geetanjali Rabha, former village head Khanindra Rabha, former village chief Khanindra Rabha, among others.