Assam: Community Festival held in Goalpara Schools

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Several schools of Goalpara district including the establishments under the Balijana Block Elementary Education Office organized a 'Community Festival' this week to promote unity, cultural harmony, and community participation in education.

On Tuesday, the programme was organized at the Banglabari LP School with the participation of all the schools under the Rangagora cluster resource center. The programme saw active involvement of students, teachers, parents, and local residents.

Students showcased Assam's rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, folk songs, rallies, and games, representing different communities living in the region.

School authorities said that the festival aimed to strengthen the bond between schools and the local community and encourage parents to play a greater role in their children's education.

Members of the school management committees and local elders appreciated the initiative, saying such programmes help build an inclusive and positive learning environment.

The Community Festival concluded with a message of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect, reinforcing the role of schools as centres of community development in Goalpara.

