Assam CM Extends Warm Greetings to Zeliangrong Community on Gaan Ngai Festival

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed heartfelt wishes to the Zeliangrong community on the occasion of Gaan Ngai, describing it as a festival that celebrates hope, unity and the enduring power of tradition.

“Wishing my brothers and sisters of the Zeliangrong community in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland a joyful Gaan-Ngai. This harvest festival of light celebrates hope, unity and renewal. May our traditions keep shining bright for generations to come,” he said in his greeting.

Gaan-Ngai is one of the most significant festivals of the Zeliangrong tribes, the Rongmei, Liangmai and Zeme, who celebrate it with deep cultural devotion. Observed after the completion of the annual harvest, the festival marks the end of the agricultural year and the beginning of a new seasonal cycle. Depending on the lunar calendar, it usually falls between December and January.