Assam CM Extends Warm Greetings to Zeliangrong Community on Gaan Ngai Festival

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed heartfelt wishes to the Zeliangrong community on the occasion of Gaan Ngai, describing it as a festival that celebrates hope, unity and the enduring power of tradition.
“Wishing my brothers and sisters of the Zeliangrong community in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland a joyful Gaan-Ngai. This harvest festival of light celebrates hope, unity and renewal. May our traditions keep shining bright for generations to come,” he said in his greeting.
Gaan-Ngai is one of the most significant festivals of the Zeliangrong tribes, the Rongmei, Liangmai and Zeme, who celebrate it with deep cultural devotion. Observed after the completion of the annual harvest, the festival marks the end of the agricultural year and the beginning of a new seasonal cycle. Depending on the lunar calendar, it usually falls between December and January.
The festival opens with traditional prayers offered by village elders, seeking blessings for prosperity, protection and peace. Over the following days, the community engages in ceremonial dances, drum performances and age-old rituals that reflect their close bond with nature. Youth from the traditional boys’ dormitories take a leading role in rituals, music and communal activities.
A central highlight is the lighting of the ceremonial fire, symbolising purification and the triumph of light over darkness. Families also perform rituals to honour departed ancestors, expressing gratitude and asking for blessings for the coming year.
Alongside its spiritual importance, Gaan Ngai is a celebration of community unity, cultural pride and generational continuity. With festivities underway across Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, the festival continues to strengthen the cultural fabric of the Zeliangrong people.