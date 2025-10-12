Assam: Community fishery, religious site targeted in Jirim Gaon land dispute

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A tense situation unfolded on Saturday in Jirim Gaon under Hawaipur Mouza of Donkamokam Revenue Circle when a group, led by Haraing Kramsa, In-Charge Forest Range Officer of Ouguri Range, and Bronson Kramsa, president of Zirim Bazar Committee, allegedly attempted to illegally capture a community fishery for personal use. The fishery, located on government land bearing Dag No. 255 (1 Bigha, 4 Katha, 18 Leesa), holds significant religious and communal value for the residents of this area.

When confronted by the local community, the accused reportedly resorted to threats, intimidating residents by saying, “Go away from here, otherwise we will pit you in the pond,” in an attempt to suppress dissent. The group’s actions, which also included the demolition of a religious structure of Chhath Maiya, have sparked widespread outrage and deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the local community.

According to reports, this is not an isolated incident. The accused, identified as younger brothers of Sarthe Kramsa, Forest Board Chairman of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Diphu.

As of the latest update, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against the accused at Mailoo Outpost under Kheroni Police Station in West Karbi Anglong District. The local administration is investigating the matter, and residents are demanding swift action to address the ongoing issue of land disputes and communal unrest in the area.

