Assam completes 4,631 Model Anganwadi Centres, 4,423 more under construction across state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has completed 4,631 Model Anganwadi Centres (MAWCs) across the state, with another 4,423 centres currently under construction.

According to official data, a total of 9,054 Model Anganwadi Centres have been sanctioned under the State Own Priority Development (SOPD), Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and North East Development Infrastructure Fund (NIDA) schemes. Each centre has an estimated construction cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Of the 9,054 sanctioned centres, 4,631 have been completed and made functional, while construction work on the remaining 4,423 centres is underway.

The Model AWCs are being developed with a range of child-friendly and essential facilities, including ramps, child-friendly toilets, separate kitchens, storage areas, furniture, electricity and safe drinking water facilities.

At present, 62,142 Anganwadi Centres are functioning across Assam, catering to around 30.06 lakh beneficiaries, including children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. However, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has provided external electricity connections to 53,483 AWCs across the state and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam has provided water supply facilities to 28,833 Anganwadi Centres.

The Anganwadi Services programme is a major national flagship initiative aimed at addressing the developmental needs of children up to six years of age and improving the health and nutritional status of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

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