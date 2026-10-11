Assam: Comprehensive Research Workshop Concludes Successfully at HCDG College

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Hem Chandra Dev Goswami (HCDG) College organised a comprehensive three-day student workshop on 'Research Methodology and Ethics in Research' from October 8 to 10. The academic programme was held at the Professor Prahlad Kumar Boruah Conference Hall and was organised by the college's teachers' unit in collaboration with the Research and Development Cell and IQAC of the College.

The event commenced on October 8 with an inaugural session, followed by two technical sessions. Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, delivered the inaugural speech focusing on the significance of understanding Research Methodology for the 7th Semester students of the FYUGP Degree Course under NEP 2020. The programme on October 9 covered vital foundational elements of academic writing and methodology, while on October 10, the workshop concluded with a session on practical research applications.

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