DEMOW: Hem Chandra Dev Goswami College Celebrates 61st Establishment Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Hem Chandra Dev Goswami (HCDG) College, Nitaipukhuri, celebrated its 61st establishment day with great enthusiasm, dignity, and spirit of togetherness on Wednesday. The celebration commenced with the plantation of two saplings within the college campus by Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of the college, and Dr Gitamoni Handique Gogoi, IQAC Coordinator.

An open session was held at the college auditorium, which was opened with a Borgeet being sung by Priyanka Dutta, a BA 5th semester student. The session was chaired by Bipin Dutta, President of the Governing Body.

The chief guest of the session was Deka Satradhikar, Auniati Satra, Debananda Deva Goswami, while the inaugurator of the session was Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor, Jagannath Borooah University, Jorhat.

Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, in his inaugural speech, encouraged the students to adopt the notion of ‘acceptability’ and ‘adaptability’ towards the surrounding environment for an enriched living. The chief guest, Debananda Deva Goswami, delivered his valuable insights on the importance of value education and the aspects of the teaching-learning process.

Several publications of the college were also released on the occasion.

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