Assam: Concern grows over footpath encroachment in Nazira Town

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Nazira town is facing growing concern over widespread footpath encroachment near the Nazira Daily Market, where unauthorized vendors have occupied pedestrian space, causing serious inconvenience to the public. The encroachment stretches from the Nazira Kali Mandir up to the daily market area, leaving little to no room for pedestrians to walk safely. There is also encroachment on the sidewalks of wards 5, 8, 9, and 10.

Vendors have reportedly set up makeshift stalls and small shops directly on the footpath, forcing pedestrians to navigate through congested and unsafe conditions.

Moreover, the makeshift fast food stalls and tiny shops scattered along the sides of the main roads of the town are also causing traffic problems and obstruction to pedestrian movement. The elderly, women, and school-going children are among the worst affected, as they are compelled to walk on the road amid moving traffic.

Despite repeated complaints from local residents and daily commuters, municipal authorities have allegedly failed to take any effective action against the encroachers. The continued inaction has emboldened the vendors, allowing them to operate freely and further worsen the situation.

