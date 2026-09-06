Assam: Concern over conservation of wild elephants in Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary

Illegal sand mining has created deep pits in rivers, restricting elephants' access to water as herds move through several areas.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Environmentalists and locals have expressed serious concern over the conservation of wild elephants in the historic Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary. Despite the State Government extensively propagating its success in rhino conservation, allegations have been raised that sufficient priority is not being given to protecting wild elephants and that the Forest Department in Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary-one of the key habitats for wild elephants in Assam. Environmental activist Apurba Ballav Goswami alleged that severe issues have arisen regarding the movement and water consumption of wild elephants within the sanctuary.

According to him, the sand mafia operating along the banks of the Dhansiri, Kaliani, and Doigrung rivers near the sanctuary has been carrying out illegal mining, creating large pits. As a result, wild elephants are facing obstacles to drinking water naturally from the rivers. Although the Golaghat Forest Department has been repeatedly informed about filling up these large pits created along the riverbank, the department has allegedly not taken any effective measures so far.

Meanwhile, a large herd of wild elephants that recently emerged from the sanctuary has been roaming areas such as Numaligarh, Moufulani, Marangi, Doigrung, Rongbong, and Bokial.

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