Indian Bison Found Dead in Nambor-Doigrung Sanctuary; Death Attributed to Snake Bite

GOLAGHAT: A full grown Indian Bison was found dead in Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary near Hurhuri forest camp on Friday. After recovering the dead Indian Bison, the Hurhuri forest camp officials informed the incident to the Golaghat Divisional Forest office. Later, a team of doctors from the Golaghat Divisional Forest office reached the spot and buried the body in the pit after the post mortem examination.

Doctors said that the Indian Bison died due to snake bite. The Indian Bison locally known as Mithun is found in Nambor Reserve Forest. At present the number of Indian Bison is disappearing due to the gradual shrinking of their habitat in Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary.

