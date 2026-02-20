Assam: Condolence meet held for Surendra Nath Gogoi in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under the aegis of the All Assam Moina Parijat, a condolence meeting was held at the residence of Surendra Nath Gogoi at Chukafa Nagar, Bokakhat, following his demise.

Late Surendra Nath Gogoi was an Adviser and former vice-president of the All Assam Moina Parijat, a key organizer of the Bokakhat District Moina Parijat, and former president of the Bokakhat Puwati Sahitya Sabha. He served as secretary of the Reception Committee of the 72nd Bokakhat Session (1996) of the Asam Sahitya Sabha and was also a former president of Mohmaiki Gaon Panchayat. A prominent worker of the Asom Gana Parishad party, he was a retired teacher of Bokakhat Higher Secondary Girls' School and a dedicated social worker associated with various organizations in Bokakhat.

He was also a noted children's writer and had been conferred the title "Shishu Mohiyan" by the All Assam Moina Parijat in recognition of his contributions to children's literature.

The gathering expressed deep grief at the passing of the eminent personality, paid heartfelt tributes, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. The programme was conducted by Ratul Bora, Chief Secretary of All Assam Moina Parijat.

Also Read: Condolence meet held for Assamese litterateur Rafiqul Hossain