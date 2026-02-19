Condolence meet held for Assamese litterateur Rafiqul Hossain in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A condolence meeting was organized by Bordihingia Natya Mandir at Bordihingia Primary School to pay tribute to renowned Assamese poet, playwright, director, short story writer, and author Rafiqul Hossain, a native of Bokakhat. He was regarded as a milestone figure in Assam’s literary and theatrical world for carving out a distinctive stream in drama and poetry.

The meeting was conducted by Nirupam Saikia, Secretary of Bordihingia Natya Mandir. Teachers Apurba Hazarika, Jatin Kakoti, and Pankal Kakoti shared their memories and paid heartfelt homage to Rafiqul Hossain. The ceremonial lamp was lit by retired headmaster Mukheswar Saikia, while Banti Dhekial Phukan recited poems written by the late litterateur.

It may be mentioned that Hossain suddenly fell seriously ill on the morning of February 1. He was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, where he breathed his last on the night of Saturday, February 7, while undergoing treatment.

