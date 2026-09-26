Assam: Conference on maternal, neonatal deaths held in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A high-level conference on maternal and neonatal deaths, as well as infection prevention and control, was held at the conference hall of Manohari Tea Resort in Dibrugarh on Friday. The event emphasised further reducing maternal and child mortality and strengthening infection control measures across healthcare institutions in Assam.

The conference was attended by Assam’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research, Ashok Singhal, along with senior health department officials, representatives from medical colleges, doctors, district health officials, and other stakeholders.

Discussions centred on improving the quality of maternal and child healthcare, ensuring timely medical intervention, strengthening coordination among different levels of the health system, and establishing effective infection prevention and control mechanisms.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner, Bikram Kairi, delivered the welcome address at the start of the programme. Professor Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, Director of Medical Education, outlined the objectives and significance of the conference, emphasising the need for coordination among healthcare institutions, timely treatment, and quality healthcare services to safeguard mothers and children.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on infection control was formally launched during the conference.

A dedicated portal relating to infection prevention and control was also unveiled. The SOP is expected to help establish uniform standards, defined procedures, and systematic infection control practices across healthcare institutions in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Ashok Singhal highlighted the importance of quality healthcare in protecting the lives of mothers and children. He stressed the need for safe maternity care, timely treatment, early identification of complications and prompt medical intervention, as well as strengthening infection prevention and control measures in healthcare facilities.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary, Dr P. Ashok Babu, gave a presentation on infection prevention and control. Experts also discussed the importance of effective monitoring, timely intervention, and improved treatment systems for maternal and child healthcare.

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