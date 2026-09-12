Assam: Conference on ‘Towards the Future of Pedagogy’ held at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: A two-day conference on 'Towards the Future of Pedagogy,' organised by the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Dibrugarh University, commenced on Friday at the Indira Miri Conference Hall, Dibrugarh University. The conference is being held on September 11 and 12, 2026, with the theme 'Towards the Future of Pedagogy in Higher Education in India.'

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University; Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas, Director, CEC, New Delhi; and Prof Alak K Buragohain, Vice-Chancellor, Royal Global University, Guwahati and former Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University. Directors of EMRCs from different parts of India are also participating in the conference.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Jiten Hazarika emphasised the need to maintain the human dimension of education while embracing technological advancement. He said, "Future pedagogy is not a race to make teachers more technological than machines. It is a race to make education more human than technology."

Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas underscored the importance of the human being behind technology. He remarked, "It's not the machine that counts; it's the man behind the machine that counts."

Speaking on digital pedagogy, Prof Alak K Buragohain observed, "Without intellectual humility, nothing happens, nothing sustains."

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