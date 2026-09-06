Dibrugarh University Marks National Teachers’ Day with Awards, Documentary and Cultural Events

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A special programme was organised on Saturday by the Dibrugarh University family to commemorate National Teachers' Day.

The programme was attended by eminent guests, including renowned cardiologist and Head of the Department of Cardiology, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Prof Mriganka Shekhar Chaliha; Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika; Registrar Dr Parmananda Sonowal; and President of the Organising Committee, Dr Prasanta Kumar Kakoty.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Prasanta Kumar Kakoty, President of the Organising Committee. In his address, he highlighted the significance of Teachers' Day and spoke about the contribution of teachers to the lives of their students.

A documentary based on the life of the distinguished guest, Dr Mriganka Shekhar Chaliha, was screened during the programme. A special attraction of the programme was the Dibrugarh University Teachers' Award Ceremony, where selected teachers were felicitated in different categories.

As part of the Teachers' Day celebrations, the Dibrugarh University Postgraduate Students' Union also organised a Rangoli competition.

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