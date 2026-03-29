Assam: Congress and allies open election office in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a significant step ahead of the ensuing Assembly election, the Congress party, along with its alliance partners, formally inaugurated its election office in the heart of Dhekiajuli town on Saturday evening at around 6 pm. The office is expected to serve as the central hub for campaign coordination and outreach activities in the constituency.

Following the inauguration, a general meeting was convened at the newly established temporary election office, presided over by Sonitpur District Congress Vice-President, Anjan Upadhyay. Among the key attendees were Dhekiajuli Constituency Congress candidate Batash Urang, senior Congress leader Utpal Nandi, prominent Youth Congress leaders, along with booth and mandal-level presidents and party workers.

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