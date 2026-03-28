Congress holds strategy meet as close BJP contest shapes up in Dhekiajuli constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: With the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 drawing closer, political activities have intensified in the 65-Dhekiajuli constituency, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a closely fought battle between the Congress and the BJP. On Friday evening, a crucial meeting of booth presidents and mandal presidents of the Congress party was held at Rajiv Bhavan in Dhekiajuli. The meeting was attended by AICC Observer Ajoy Tanti, who addressed party workers and office bearers at length.

Tanti expressed optimism about the party's prospects, stating that the people of 'Swahid Nagari' Dhekiajuli are inclined towards electing a local candidate. He highlighted Congress candidate Batash Urang as a strong contender, noting his roots in the region.

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