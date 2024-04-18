Assam: Section 144 Imposed Along Indo-Bangla Border In Cachar District Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

CACHAR: In a significant move, the Cachar district administration in Assam has decided to implement a prohibitory order along the 33.6 km long-border it shares with Bangladesh.

This comes just ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Assam scheduled to be held in three phases, on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively.

The objective of this measure is to curb infiltration, prevent cattle smuggling, and deter illegal activities during the electoral period.

As per District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, people will not be permitted to move within a 1 kilometer radius of the Indo-Bangladesh border from sunset to sunrise under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).