Assam: Section 144 Imposed Along Indo-Bangla Border In Cachar District Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

CACHAR: In a significant move, the Cachar district administration in Assam has decided to implement a prohibitory order along the 33.6 km long-border it shares with Bangladesh.
This comes just ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Assam scheduled to be held in three phases, on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively.
The objective of this measure is to curb infiltration, prevent cattle smuggling, and deter illegal activities during the electoral period.
As per District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, people will not be permitted to move within a 1 kilometer radius of the Indo-Bangladesh border from sunset to sunrise under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
This proactive step, aimed towards ensuring border security and maintaining law and order during this crucial period of elections, was announced in an official order issued on Wednesday.
District officials have confirmed that this prohibitory order will come into force immediately and will remain in effect for a duration of two months.
Meanwhile, in a similar move made earlier this month, section 144 of the Cr.PC has been promulgated in Kokrajhar district to prevent the possible breaching of law and order.
In the official order, it was stated that there is likelihood of occurrence of law and order situation due to activities by the anti-social elements, group clashes etc. in the district and the Model Code of Conduct is also in force in view of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The order had prohibited the holding of any public meeting, rally, procession without prior permission from the competent authority.
Additionally, it also restricted the assembly of five or more persons at any public place except magistrates and security personnel on duty.
However, for rallies, processions whose permission have been duly obtained from competent authority by political parties, contesting candidates for the purpose of election campaign, electioneering would be allowed.
