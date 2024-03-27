Assam: Congress candidate Roslina Tirkey files nomination for Kaziranga parliamentary constituency

Golaghat: Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey along with two candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for 10 Kaziranga parliamentary constituency at District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, which goes to poll in first phase on April 19.

The three candidates filed their nomination papers for the No. 10 Kaziranga parliamentary constituency at the district election officer’s office in Golaghat district. Among them, Rosalina Tirkey of Congress party, Shailen Chandra Malakar of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad and Independent candidate Binod Gogoi filed their nomination papers to the returning officer of 10 Kaziranga parliamentary constituency.

More than 2,000 party workers gathered and carried out a mass rally to go with Roselina Tirkey to file her nomination papers. Roseline Tirkey was accompanied by APCC president Bhupen Bora, Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia, Rokibul Hussain, Pawan Singh Ghatowar, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA Nandita Das.

Also Read: Assam: Rabies awareness programme held in Sonitpur district

Also Watch: