Assam: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at Bharatiya Janata Party

Dhubri: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has “developed” a washing machine where “corrupt people and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was the “first one in this regard” while questioning his transformation from a tainted leader and escaping scrutiny after joining BJP.

She criticized the BJP for rewarding those who were once the subject of public outcry with positions of power and swift clearance of allegations against leaders who had faced scrutiny while in opposition parties.

“There is ‘mafia raj’ in Assam. There were serious charges against your CM when he was in the Congress party. As soon as he switched to BJP, all charges against him were washed off. BJP has developed a washing machine where corrupt people are put. Your CM was the first one in this regard,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Dhubri on Wednesday.

She also hit out at the BJP-led government in the Centre accusing them of being “entirely focussed on its own interests.”

“This government is entirely focused on its own interests. They are not bothered about the struggles of the public. Unemployment is the highest today. 70 crore people are unemployed,” she said. Priyanka also criticised the Prime Minister for allegedly sharing the stage with a “criminal” stressing the obscene video controversy involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka.

“People from his party committed crimes and videos came out. Modi ji was on the stage with the same criminal, but that criminal fled the country. Modi ji did not stop. A soldier’s wife was stripped in Manipur. Our Olympic medalist went to Modi ji’s house when the same woman came out on the road, Modi ji did not say anything about it. Farmers agitated but Modi ji did not even meet them,” she said. (ANI)

