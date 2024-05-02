Assam: May Day observed in ACMS Panitola branch

TINSUKIA: The ACMS Panitola branch observed May Day in association with ACKS Panitola branch and Alo-an NGO at the auditorium of Panitola TE Karam Bhawan with participation of several hundred workers. The programme began with the hoisting of ACMS and ACKS flags by the respective presidents of Pantola branch namely Ganesh Tanti and Moniram Gogoi. This was followed by various competitions under supervision of reception committee.

The open meeting chaired by Ganesh Tanti president ACMS Panitola branch was attended by Baikuntha Saikia chairman ACMS Panitola Circle, Ratul Kakoty treasurer ACKS, George Ambuken executive director MK Jokai Agri Plantation Pvt Lt, Sailen Goswami chief manager Hatali TE besides other dignitaries.

Raju Sahu secretary ACMS and former Chabua MLA, in his welcome address talked about the significance International Labour Day and criticized the present government on anti-labour policies that curtailed the rights of tea workers. Amulya Khatoniar senior journalist as guest speaker deliberated on the genesis of International Workers’ Day and recalled the sacrifices of several hundred workers in USA who protested against exploitation. He urged upon the workers to be united and to work with dedication for the development of the country.

