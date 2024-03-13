AICC names 12 Lok Sabha poll candidates; Gaurav Gogoi to contest from Jorhat in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AICC (All India Congress Committee) declared candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Assam today.

According to the list with the signature of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the party named Garjan Mashhary for the Kokrajhar (ST) seat, Rakibul Hussain for Dhubri, Deep Bayan for Barpeta, Madhab Rajbongshi for Darrag-Udalguri, Meera Barthakur Goswami for Guwahati, Joyram Engleng for Diphu (ST), HRA Choudhury for Karimganj, Surjya Kanta Sarkar for Silchar (SC), Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon, Roselina Tirkey for Kaziranga, Prem Lal Ganju for Sonitpur, and Gaurav Gogoi for Jorhat. According to sources, the AICC will name its candidate for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency later.

The Congress has three MPs—Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Abdul Khaleque—in the current Lok Sabha. Deep Bayan replaced Barpeta Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on today’s list.

MLA Rakibul Hussain is representing the Samaguri LAC in the Assam Assembly. However, the AICC projected him as the party’s Lok Sabha poll candidate for the Dhubri constituency. The constituency for Gaurav Gogoi was under speculation among circles concerned. However, the AICC put an end to all speculations and projected him from the Jorhat constituency.

Also Read: Assam: Congress now fat free and fit, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits at defectors