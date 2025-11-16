Assam: Congress MLA Abdul Baten Khandakar confronted by locals over development issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Congress MLA Abdul Baten Khandakar was confronted by a group of angry residents during a foundation stone-laying ceremony held in Kasharipeti. The incident unfolded when the MLA was inspecting the progress of development projects in the area.

The residents, frustrated by the continued lack of basic infrastructure such as roads and bridges, questioned the MLA about the prolonged neglect. They alleged that despite repeated assurances, no substantial efforts have been made to improve their living conditions. In particular, the locals expressed disappointment over the non-fulfilment of the MLA’s promise to assist in constructing a bamboo bridge, which remains in a dilapidated state.

The confrontation highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among the people over the slow pace of development in the region. The MLA reportedly assured the gathering that he would take up the matter with higher authorities and expedite the pending works.

