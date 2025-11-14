Newly-appointed Block Youth Congress presidents take charge in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A party organizational meeting and charge-taking ceremony for newly-appointed Block Youth Congress presidents were held at Gandhi Bhawan in Bokakhat town under Golaghat district, presided over by Rupantar Tanti, President of the Golaghat District Youth Congress Committee. The event was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Secretary and Bokakhat Constituency Observer Ajay Tanti, Golaghat District Congress Committee Vice-President and Bokakhat Block Congress Supervisor Zenith Bora, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Secretary Arindam Borah, and Golaghat District Youth Congress General Secretary Momin Ahmed, among others. During the meeting, Ajay Agarwala formally assumed charge as the new President of the Bokakhat Town Block Youth Congress Committee, and Mayur Ranjan Das took charge as President of the Bokakhat Rural Block Youth Congress Committee. Following the meeting, a special discussion session was held at Gandhi Bhawan with active Congress workers of the Bokakhat constituency, chaired by Zenith Bora and led by APCC Secretary Ajay Tanti. The meeting focused on strengthening the party’s grassroots network and reorganizing booth-level committees ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

