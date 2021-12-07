Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Calls For AFSPA To Be Repealed in Parliament

GUWAHATI: During the discussion in parliament on Tuesday 7 December Pradyut Bordoloi, Assam Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament mentioned that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been misused several times and demanded that it needs to be repealed.



Bordoloi added that various occurrences have taken place through the misuse of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and therefore it is very essential that people who carried out such illegal and harmful acts must be brought to justice.

He urged that investigation on the recent killings in Nagaland by Armed forces should not be taken for granted or shouldn't be eyewash. Adequate measures should be taken to bring the killers in uniforms to justice. With this, he further mentioned that an amendment to this particular act must be carried out by the parliament.

In the parliament session today, the Assam MP also criticized the killings of civilians in the Tiru area of Mon district, Nagaland as he says 'As an Indian I hang my head in shame when some security personnel carry out such a barbaric on our own citizens.'

Mr. Bordoloi also added that the deceased persons were youths who earn their living through daily wages. On Saturday 4 December these youth were returning back to their respective homes for a get together with their families and relatives and for attending Church prayers on Sunday morning along with their families. But unfortunately, these innocent people were killed by the Armed forces for no reason following misinformation said Assam MP.

Earlier a day ago on Monday 6 December congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is being misused in places of the northeast and he mentioned that steps should be made to repeal this act from the Northeastern region as soon as possible.

Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 is an Act of the Parliament of India that provides special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

Also read: Nagaland killings: State Govt Cancels Hornbill Festival 2021

Also watch: