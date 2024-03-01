Assam: Congress now fat free and fit, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits at defectors

Silchar: In a bid to boost the morale of the party workers in Barak Valley, Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress MP, said, with the exit of some leaders, the party has now become more ‘fit and healthy’. Gogoi who held a series of public meetings in all the three districts of Barak Valley, said, the current BJP in state was not the original one as the “extra burden” of the Congress had usurped all the key posts in the saffron party and seniors like Rajen Gohain, Bijaya Chakrabarty, Ramen Deka, Siddhartha Bhattacharjee had been shown the doors. “The BJP in Assam will crumble in near future,” Gogoi predicted.

Gogoi clarified that he would welcome any of the three seats that he had applied for which the high command would offer him to contest. “To us, a particular seat does not matter, but what matters is the entire Assam. Misrule by the present government had pushed the state to a pathetic condition. Excessive price rise coupled with syndicate raj had made the common people to fight for a decent living. The government was playing the dangerous politics of divisiveness,” Gogoi who had been representing Koliabor in the Lok Sabha asserted.

Gogoi blamed the Election Commission for its partial role in finalising the delimitation at the instruction of the ruling party. However despite of all the back door politics of the BJP, the Congress would definitely come out in flying colours in the ensuing election, maintaining this, Gogoi said, with the departure of some leaders, the party has relieved itself of additional weight.

