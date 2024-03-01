Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma devoted to founding an enlightened Bodo society: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

KOKRAJHAR: A grand Mahajagya for world peace was performed under the aegis of Dularai Brahma Dharma Afad (DBDA) at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar on Thursday. Several hundred Brahma Dharma followers from across the state and neighbouring states flocked together to offer prayers for peace.

In his speech, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bodos were the oldest indigenous people of Assam who have been living in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. He said the Bodos were historically connected with Mahiranga and Hirimba. He said Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma started working for reformation among the Bodos in 1905 and continued to devote himself to establishing a decent Bodo society. He took religious sermons from Swami Sivanarayan Paramhangsa in Kolkata and spread his message among the Bodos. He established Brahma Dharma among the Bodos with the sole intention of reforming the Bodos and enlightening society against all odds. A new title, "Brahma," among the Bodos comes after Gurudev Kalicharan established the Brahma Dharma. In the last four decades, there have been unpleasant situations in the Bodoland region, and the principles of the religions were not properly followed. Many youths went to the jungle to fight, but after the BTR accord, peace has prevailed in the region, he said, adding that the government of Assam has started to work for the development of the language, literature, culture, and economy of the people. He also said the Bodo civilization did not come 50 years ago but over the last 3000 years.

Sarma said, "We are giving utmost importance to the preservation of the Bathou religion of the Bodos and the Brahma Dharma with equal importance so that the upcoming generations follow the principles and teachings of the Bathou and the Brahma Dharma''. He announced Rs. 3 crore for Gurudsv Kalicharan Dham in Kazigaon, the birthplace of Gurudev Kalicharan, Rs. 2 crore for Roumari Brahma Yogyashram, and Rs. 5 lakh each for setting up 100 yogya stalls of Brahma Dharma. He also assured to extend financial assistance for Brahma Dharma.

In his speech, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma dedicated his life not only to the reformation of society, but he was also a guide to take the society in the right direction with discipline. He said the government had given Rs 3 lakh for the development of Gurudham in Kazigaon. He said that another Rs. 5 crore would be released for the development of the crematorium of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma. He called upon all to follow the teaching and principles of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and start a perfect way of life.

The programme was spoken by the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and was attended by the Speaker of BTC Katiram Boro, Ministers UG Brahma and Ranoj Pegu, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, MLA Lawrence Islary, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Dr. Surath Narzary, and EMs of BTC.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC CEM Pramod Boro, Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and Ministers UG Brahma and Ranoj Pegu took part in the Mahajagya.

