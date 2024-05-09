Assam Congress' Official X Account Hacked, Profile Name Changed To 'Tesla Event'

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of event, the Congress Party was the target of what seems like a cyber attack as the official Twitter handle of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was allegedly hacked on Wednesday.

The profile name of the Twitter account was changed to 'Tesla Event' and its profile picture was replaced with electric carmaker Tesla's logo.

Swift action ensued as this sudden attack prompted the APCC to file a police complaint to look into the matter. The Grand Old Party is seeking the arrest of the culprit behind the hacking.