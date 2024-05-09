Assam Congress' Official X Account Hacked, Profile Name Changed To 'Tesla Event'

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of event, the Congress Party was the target of what seems like a cyber attack as the official Twitter handle of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was allegedly hacked on Wednesday.
The profile name of the Twitter account was changed to 'Tesla Event' and its profile picture was replaced with electric carmaker Tesla's logo.
Swift action ensued as this sudden attack prompted the APCC to file a police complaint to look into the matter. The Grand Old Party is seeking the arrest of the culprit behind the hacking.
In this regard, the APCC put out a post on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) in the afternoon to share details regarding this malicious attempt.
"We would like to inform you that our official Twitter handle, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, was hacked but has now been restored and is currently under review to ensure full security," the APCC post on X mentioned.
Meanwhile, the APCC responded to this alleged cyber attack by blasting the ruling dispensation of attempting to silence their voice.
"This attempted silencing by the government will not deter us. We remain committed to our principles and will continue our fight to speak the truth. Thank you for your unwavering support. Stay strong, we will not be silenced," APCC said.
A complaint was registered by the Congress Party at Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati, wherein, APCC Social Media & IT Chairman Ratul Kalita alleged that the account was hacked around 4 am on Wednesday.
Kalita stated that this Twitter handle contains a lot of data belonging to the Congress through which the Grand Old Party has reached out to millions of people.
He has also demanded the apprehension of the perpetrator behind this vicious attempt.
Incidents of this sort raises serious concerns regarding the attempt to misuse these platforms and technologies for malicious purposes.