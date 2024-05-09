Assam: Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Resumes After 3 Days

GUWAHATI: Ferry services sailing between Guwahati and North Guwahati banks of the Brahmaputra River resumed on Thursday after a gap of three days.

This comes after the ferry services plying in this essential route have not been operational since May 6. Ferries carrying passengers were seen to be commuting between the two crucial banks early this morning.

As per reports, all three ghats namely the middle section, the Rajaduar ghat, and the Majgaon ghat have resumed their daily operations on Thursday.