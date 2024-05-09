Assam: Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Resumes After 3 Days

GUWAHATI: Ferry services sailing between Guwahati and North Guwahati banks of the Brahmaputra River resumed on Thursday after a gap of three days.
This comes after the ferry services plying in this essential route have not been operational since May 6. Ferries carrying passengers were seen to be commuting between the two crucial banks early this morning.
As per reports, all three ghats namely the middle section, the Rajaduar ghat, and the Majgaon ghat have resumed their daily operations on Thursday.
Reports earlier claimed that the ferry services resumed from Guwahati's Umananda ghat on Wednesday.
It is to be noted that the ferry services were temporarily suspended since May 6 as a result of a sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, thereby creating a risky situation for the ferries.
Due to the challenges posed by the sudden rise in water level, the Inland Water Transport Department of the Assam Government reportedly decided to bring the operations of the three river ferry ghats to a halt in light of safety concerns.
Following the resumption, a chaotic situation unfolded between the daily commuters who travel via ferries to reach the other side.
According to sources, the services were temporarily suspended as repair work on the ferry ramps was not yet completed.
According to reports, though the government services had been closed, some small boats had been deployed privately to assist passengers in crossing the mighty Brahmaputra river.
These boat owners are reportedly charging Rs 200-300 from passengers travelling from Guwahati to North Guwahati.
Meanwhile, in a horrific incident that occurred earlier last month, a major disaster was averted in Assam’s Majuli when a ferry carrying passengers started leaking with water rushing in.
The horrifying scene unraveled when the ferry, called SB Senimai, was crossing the Brahmaputra River. It was carrying passengers from Nimatighat on the Jorhat side to Aphalamukh in Majuli.
Reports say that the leak was found around 7:30 am during the early morning trip. This caused a stir among the worried passengers on the ferry.
But, the rescue operations began right away. Another ferry was sent to take all passengers safely off the sinking ferry.
Official sources said there were 80 passengers on board, along with 26 motorcycle and four four-wheeler vehicles.
There were no casualties reported but some passenger had minor injuries.
An investigation had been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident however, reports suggests overcrowding might have been a factor.
ALSO READ: Assam HS Results: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma showers heartfelt praises on class 12 achievers
ALSO WATCH: