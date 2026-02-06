Assam: Congress organizes training camp in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, a constituency-based training camp was organized in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on Thursday. In the training camp, every booth president of the constituency, BLA, Block Congress president, Block Mahila Congress president, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Julu Chetia, Supervisor of Sivasagar District Congress Ajay Kumar Gogoi, and President of the Sivasagar District Congress Committee Dambaru Tao, along with other leaders and workers were present.

Ankkit Bagbahra of Chhattisgarh provided the training in the camp. Through this camp, booth presidents and BLAs were imparted training on how the organizational works will be done in the coming days.

