Assam: Congress Stages Massive Protest in Rupahihat Against Pre-Poll Violence

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Congress staged a massive protest at Rupahihat in the district against the pre-poll violence in the Samaguri assembly constituency on Saturday. The protest, led by APCC president Bhupen Bora, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, was attended by all local Congress MLAs as well as over 2,000 other party workers and supporters.

The protest was organized in response to an attack on Congress workers by BJP activists on October 15. Vehicles belonging to two Congress MLAs including Sibamoni Bora were also attacked, and she filed a complaint at the Rupahi police station immediately right after the incident in this regard.

Bhupen Bora, APCC president, expressed discontentment with the inactivity of Rupahihat police and warned that Congress workers would take matters in their hands if the perpetrators were not arrested. He also criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that his government would fall before the assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2026.

Prominent Congress leaders including MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, also raised their voices at the site of the protest, condemning the violence demanded immediate lawful action against the perpetrators.

The additional Superintendent of Police assured the protesters that the police would investigate the matter impartially and take necessary action soon.

The senior police official informed the agitators that police registered a total of three cases in connection with the incident and police arrested over nine persons. Following the assurance of the senior police official, the protesters concluded their protest.

Also Read: Assam: Ashok Singhal, Pramod Boro inaugurate UPPL’s election steering office in Chirang district

Also Watch: