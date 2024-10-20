Assam: Ashok Singhal, Pramod Boro inaugurate UPPL’s election steering office in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The office of the Election Steering Committee of the UPPL for the bye-election in Sidli LAC was inaugurated amidst a huge gathering of the NDA supporters at Kashikotra in Chirang district on Saturday.

Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, CEM of BTR and UPPL president Pramod Boro, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, BTC EMs, MLAs, and senior leaders representing NDA-BJP, AGP and UPPL attended the inaugural function. The bye-election in Sidli LAC will take place on November 13 along with other four LACs in Assam.

The president of UPPL Pramod Boro said the UPPL had become a popular and trusted regional party in BTR and there is no force to defeat the people’s party. He said the UPPL had been fulfilling its promises to the people of the region, brought reformation in the administrative system in BTC, crushed down the corruption and favouritism and brought out sustainable development by launching missions through vision documents. He also claimed that the NDA partners will win in all five constituencies in the forthcoming bye-elections.

