Assam: Congress Stalwart Rana Goswami Joins BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major setback to the grand old party of Assam, Rana Goswami on Thursday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party day after quitting Congress.
The formal joining ceremony took place at the BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, located in Basistha Chariali.
Earlier on Sunday, Goswami tendered his resignation from his position of Upper Assam in-charge.
In his resignation, he wrote that due to various political reasons he had decided to resign as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath Chariali.
As per sources, in a meeting, that took place at Goswami’s Tocklai residence on February 24, he expressed his concerns about not receiving much importance within the party and announced his decision to resign before the Lok Sabha elections.
Goswami in his letter wrote, "I beg to state that unfortunately I am tendering my resignation as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath due to various political reasons."
On Wednesday, the stalwart resigned from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as a working president and active member of the Indian National Congress.
In his resignation, Goswami wrote, “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress.”
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed his willingness to welcome Rana Goswami into the party.
The chief minister highlighted that every political leader progresses with their calculations and understanding, and therefore, no one can be pressured into any decision.
Rana Goswami, a prominent Congress leader in Assam, has previously represented the Jorhat constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly.
