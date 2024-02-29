Assam: Congress Stalwart Rana Goswami Joins BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major setback to the grand old party of Assam, Rana Goswami on Thursday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party day after quitting Congress.

The formal joining ceremony took place at the BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, located in Basistha Chariali.

Earlier on Sunday, Goswami tendered his resignation from his position of Upper Assam in-charge.

In his resignation, he wrote that due to various political reasons he had decided to resign as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath Chariali.