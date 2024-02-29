Manipur: Police Condemns Arambai Tengol, Confirms Involvement in SP Attack

IMPHAL: The Manipur police have condemned the life-threatening attack on Additional Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, and other officers by the Arambai Tengol group.
The attackers also threatened the family of Moirangthem Amit Singh, vandalized properties, and even kidnapped the Additional SP before his eventual release.
The Manipur police in press statement, said, “Misinformation regarding this incident is circulating on various platforms, including social media, tarnishing the reputation of the officer and the police department. The incident followed the theft of two Ambassador cars from the Government Oil Depot at North AOC.”
“Officials, including Moirangthem Amit Singh and Inspector P. Achouba Meitei, intercepted the stolen vehicles and apprehended a suspect. The Arambai Tengol members then attacked these officers and the Addl. SP's property. The Manipur Police Department is working diligently to maintain law and order in the state and requests the public's cooperation and refrain from spreading rumours and fake news”, the release further read.
Earlier on Thursday, Over 200 armed individuals forcefully entered the resident of Additional SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, and abducted him along with his escort.
They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikei area and were rushed to Raj Medicity for medical assistance.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed regarding the abduction and an investigation has been initiated.
The armed miscreants also damaged the property at the SP’s residence. Following the attack, additional security forces rushed to the spot resulting in police action.
Two individuals were injured in the attack. The victims have been identified as Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 years old, son of M. Ranjan from Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 years old, living with K. Abosana in Khongman Bashikhong.
Security forces conducted search operations and increased presence in the outskirts and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.
