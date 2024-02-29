Manipur: Police Condemns Arambai Tengol, Confirms Involvement in SP Attack

IMPHAL: The Manipur police have condemned the life-threatening attack on Additional Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, and other officers by the Arambai Tengol group.

The attackers also threatened the family of Moirangthem Amit Singh, vandalized properties, and even kidnapped the Additional SP before his eventual release.

The Manipur police in press statement, said, “Misinformation regarding this incident is circulating on various platforms, including social media, tarnishing the reputation of the officer and the police department. The incident followed the theft of two Ambassador cars from the Government Oil Depot at North AOC.”