Assam: Congress suffers setback in Dhekiajuli as senior leader joins BJP

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Congress suffered a major organisational setback in Dhekiajuli after senior party leader Utpal Nandi resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Nandi, who was serving as vice-president of the Sonitpur District Congress Committee and was also an executive member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, formally joined the BJP at Bhotpara near Dhekiajuli in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal. Around 20 of Nandi’s supporters also joined the saffron party along with him.

Speaking to this correspondent after joining the BJP, Nandi said that he had decided to leave the Congress after becoming disappointed over what he described as the absence of strong and proper leadership in the party. Nandi said he had worked wholeheartedly for the Congress for nearly four decades and had remained associated with the party through different phases of its political journey.

“I worked sincerely for the Congress for the last 40 years. My main objective has always been to work for the people. After much consideration, I decided to join the BJP so that I can continue serving the public,” Nandi said.

His departure is being viewed as a significant setback for the Congress organisation in Dhekiajuli, where he had been associated with the party for several decades and had maintained contacts with grassroots workers.

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