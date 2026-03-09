Assam: Congress targets BJP over plight of tea industry

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With only a few days left before the Assembly elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has intensified its election campaign in Upper Assam. Accordingly, a grand convention of the Tea Mazdoor Adivasi Congress covering several districts of Upper Assam was held today at the Tiloi Nagar Village Market Auditorium in Moran, organised by the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee and the Assam Tea Mazdoor Adivasi Congress.

Thousands of people from the Adivasi tea community from the districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Lakhimpur participated in the convention. Addressing the gathering, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi targeted Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP government. He said that over the past ten years the BJP government has gradually pushed the tea gardens—one of the main pillars of Assam’s economy—towards destruction.

During his speech, Gogoi asked the people whether the condition of tea gardens had improved under the BJP government. The crowd responded that instead of improving, the situation had actually worsened. “Everyone knows that this government forced the earlier big companies to sell the gardens and leave. The gardens are now being bought by businessmen close to BJP leaders who have no experience in running tea estates. Their intention is not to run the gardens properly; their aim is to convert their black money into white,” Gogoi said, adding that under the BJP government Assam’s tea industry is rapidly moving towards destruction.

He remarked that because of such reasons the condition of the tea industry in Assam has become extremely distressing. Gogoi alleged that although the present Chief Minister had earlier served as Assam’s Education Minister and Health Minister, there has been no improvement in the health and education systems in tea garden areas. Instead, liquor shops have been opened across tea gardens. Gogoi further alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to repay debts through the revenue generated from liquor sales.

He stated that if the Congress comes to power, schemes will be introduced to ensure women’s safety and make every woman self-reliant. Accusing the Chief Minister of expanding his and his family’s business through politics, the APCC President said that genuine development of the state would be possible under a Congress government.

