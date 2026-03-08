APCC president Gaurav Gogoi receives warm welcome in Jorhat as Congress candidate

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After being officially declared as the Congress candidate for the Jorhat Assembly constituency, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi arrived in his home town Jorhat for the first time today. Upon his arrival, leaders and workers of the District Congress Committee along with local residents extended a warm welcome to the APCC president and the party's candidate for the Jorhat Assembly seat. Gogoi appeared overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception from party workers and the public. Later, president Gogoi met Pallavi Saikia Gogoi, the Congress candidate for the Teok Assembly constituency, and conveyed his best wishes.

Interacting with the media, Gogoi said that although the date for the Assembly election has not yet been officially announced, there is a strong possibility that the election will be held before Bohag Bihu. He said, "We have only 30 days in our hands. These 30 days are extremely valuable. I have urged our party workers to go door-to-door every day during this period."

