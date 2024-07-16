Assam Downpour: Freshly Built National Highway in Bongaigaon Crumbles

GUWAHATI: A newly built section of the National Highway in Bongaigaon district has collapsed between Tulungia and Jogighopa.
Several parts of the road have collapsed because of the heavy rain over the past few days. The highway in Chalantapara, Jogighopa, has been damaged. This situation poses a serious risk of accidents for those passing by.
According to reports, the road was built by a company called RSBI, which spent Rs 636 crore on the project.
The road built by the construction company has daily complaints of collapsing.
The locals are expressing their anger at the state government for hiring a company that did substandard work, resulting in a road with many cracks and structural damage.
It is also claimed that the situation happened because substandard materials were used in building the highway, and it was not properly completed.
The construction team has occasionally repaired the damage with temporary fillings of stones and sand.
Issues with this road section have been happening repeatedly, and authorities need to take effective measures to prevent frequent collapses and deterioration of road services in the future.
Meanwhile, Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding as death toll reached 93 on Sunday. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed two additional fatalities in Karimganj district. This highlights ongoing crisis.
Nearly 598000 people across 18 districts are still affected by deluge. Cachar district remains hardest hit. Over 115,000 people impacted. Dhubri and Nagaon districts follow closely with more than 81000 and 76,000 affected residents respectively. Goalpara Dhemaji, Golaghat and Sivasagar are also suffering from floods.
Flooding has submerged 1342 villages across 52 revenue circles. This has devastated over 25,367.61 hectares of crop area. Major rivers including Brahmaputra, Burhidihing and Disang continue to flow above danger level. This exacerbates situation.
As Assam continues to battle aftermath of these devastating floods. State and local authorities are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to affected populations. Situation remains critical. Efforts to mitigate damage and aid recovery are ongoing.
