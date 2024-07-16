Assam Downpour: Freshly Built National Highway in Bongaigaon Crumbles

GUWAHATI: A newly built section of the National Highway in Bongaigaon district has collapsed between Tulungia and Jogighopa.

Several parts of the road have collapsed because of the heavy rain over the past few days. The highway in Chalantapara, Jogighopa, has been damaged. This situation poses a serious risk of accidents for those passing by.

According to reports, the road was built by a company called RSBI, which spent Rs 636 crore on the project.