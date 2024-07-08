Assam Congress Urges Rahul Gandhi To Raise State's Flood Plight In Parliament

GUWAHATI: Amidst the devastating flood situation that has wreaked havoc across the state of Assam, a delegation from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by President Bhupen Borah, has taken proactive steps to bring this dire situation to the fore.

The APCC submitted a memorandum to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to raise this pressing issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Congress unit, underscored the catastrophic impact of floods in Assam. The difficulties faced by flood-affected population due to recurrent inundations have been emphasized by the APCC.