Assam Congress Urges Rahul Gandhi To Raise State's Flood Plight In Parliament

GUWAHATI: Amidst the devastating flood situation that has wreaked havoc across the state of Assam, a delegation from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by President Bhupen Borah, has taken proactive steps to bring this dire situation to the fore.
The APCC submitted a memorandum to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to raise this pressing issue in the upcoming Parliament session.
Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Congress unit, underscored the catastrophic impact of floods in Assam. The difficulties faced by flood-affected population due to recurrent inundations have been emphasized by the APCC.
The memorandum also threw light on the insufficient relief aid received from the Central Government, claiming that the state government's plea for flood-related funds have not been adequately fulfilled.
APCC President Bhupen Borah stressed upon the urgency of the situation by stating that the people of Assam have had to bear the brunt of the devastating floods on a yearly basis.
He has also highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures to mitigate this ongoing crisis.
The memorandum categorically mentioned about the flood-induced widespread damage, including the destruction of homes, crops, and critical infrastructure.
Moreover, it also lashed out at the Assam government for allegedly failing to secure necessary funds for relief works despite substantial requests.
Henceforth, Bhupen Borah requested Rahul Gandhi to fight for Assam in parliament, with the hope of getting special attention and support from the centre to address the flood-related losses and facilitate comprehensive relief and reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is embarking on an extensive tour of the northeastern region. The Congress MP is currently visiting flood-affected areas in Assam and will interact with affected communities.
Thereafter, the LoP will head towards Manipur's Jiribam district to assess the situation of the conflict-ridden area. According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps and also meet Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee leaders.