Manipur: Gunfire Erupts in Jiribam District Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

IMPHAL: In the early hours of Monday unidentified gunmen launched attack in the Gularthal area of Jiribam district, Manipur. The assault began around 3:30 am and targeted the Meitei area. This prompted immediate response from security forces. According to officials exchange of gunfire continued until 7 am.

"Gunmen fired several rounds around 3:30 am towards the Meitei area of Gularthal, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued till 7 am," an official said.

In response to attack, security personnel were rapidly deployed to surrounding areas. This was a precautionary measure. An official confirmed that one bulletproof vehicle belonging to state police was hit during gunfire exchange.

Superintendent of Police Jiribam, Jiribam Pradip Singh provided further details. This was during a media briefing. By 10 am, Tamenglong police had arrested two individuals. They were from the Kuki-Zo community. This was in connection with incident. Police also recovered several weapons during arrests. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Although, an armoured Casspir vehicle was among the equipment that came under fire.

The attack coincides with scheduled visit of Rahul Gandhi the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. Gandhi is set to visit relief camps in Jiribam district later in the day to meet with victims of ongoing ethnic violence. His visit aims to bring attention to plight of those affected. And to assess the situation on ground.

The recent violence in Manipur has raised concerns about stability and safety of the region. The government has been under pressure to take decisive action to quell the unrest and ensure protection of all communities. The deployment of additional security forces and the swift arrests made in connection with the attack. These are part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and order.

As situation continues to develop, authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent further incidents. The visit of prominent political figure like Rahul Gandhi underscores severity of the situation and the need for comprehensive response to address underlying causes of violence.