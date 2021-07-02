Assam Congress's Juri Sarma Bordoloi Joins BJP

GUWAHATI:

Juri Sarma Bordoloi, an Assam Congress politician, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday at the party's headquarters in Hengrabari. Aside from Juri Sarma Bordoloi, 50 members of the Congress Guwahati committee joined the saffron party.

Juri Sarma Bordoloi, the former president of the Guwahati city district Congress and a former national office-bearer of the Mahila Congress, joined the BJP in the presence of the state party's president, Bhabesh Kalita, and Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Bordoloi stated that around 100 of her followers had chosen to leave the party with her.



Juri Sarma Bordoloi voiced her rage at the party's leadership, claiming that it has devolved into a haven for broken promises.

Dr. Juri went on to say that the Congress Party is also in a quandary on the CAA issue.

"People do not want Rahul Gandhi as their leader. We lost the last election for this very reason," said Juri Sarma.

While speaking to the people about the matter, the Congress leader also stated that many other capable and deserving leaders have left the party.



There have been several examples of grand old party leaders defecting to the ruling saffron party.





Juri Sarma Bordoloi resigned from the Assam Congress on the same day as Rupjyoti Kurmi resigned as MLA. With Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi's resignation letter to Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari, the Congress currently lacks any Tea Tribe lawmaker in Upper Assam.

Mariani Congress members close to former MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, the Congress turncoat who recently defected to the BJP, are expected to join the saffron party on July 5 or 6.



According to reports, Kurmi, who was elected to the Assam parliament for the fourth time from the Mariani Constituency, has persuaded over 90% of the Congress workers in his constituency to join the saffron party.

If intelligence from his inner circle is to be accepted, the Mariani Constituency, a Congress bastion, is going to become the BJP's base.

With Kurmi's resignation, the Congress now has 28 seats in the 126-member Assam legislature. The BJP presently has 60 MLAs, while the AGP has nine and the UPPL has five.





Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has previously urged on all opposition Legislators to join the ruling party.

"What will they do in the opposition benches for five years? I would rather say they should join us. Since we are working for the welfare of people irrespective of caste, creed and religion, I appeal to them (opposition members) to join us and work together for the public," the CM said.

In response, opposition leaders of Assam called chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's call for all opposition legislators to join the BJP a "threat to democracy."

"For the first time, I have seen a chief minister making such an undemocratic remark. I urge him to issue public apology for it," stated senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia.





