Assam: Constables suspended following youth's death in Lakhipur

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Four constables were put under suspension following the death of a youth in Lakhipur who reportedly jumped into a river after a team of police chased him. The body of the youth, identified as Mohit Kanu, was recovered from the Chiri river in Lakhipur on Monday. The incident sparked night-long demonstrations by the angry villagers who blocked the road at Fulertol and also gheraoed the police station, demanding strict action against the policemen.

Minister Kaushik Rai, who is also the MLA of Lakhipur, assured a government job for a family member of Kanu.

Sources said that on Sunday night, four constables made a raid along the Chiri river to nab a gang of gamblers. Though the suspected gamblers managed to vanish in the darkness, Mohit Kanu jumped into the river. A police source said that the constables made the raid without informing their higher authority.

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